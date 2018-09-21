Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The huge tree fell on the car crushing the roof and smashing the windscreen

A firefighter told a driver to "buy a lottery ticket" after he escaped injury when a huge tree fell on his car in Nottinghamshire.

Storm Bronagh brought down the tree in Nottingham Road, Trowell, at 02:00 BST.

Watch manager Ray Burton said: "The first thing I did was shake his hand and tell him to get a lottery ticket. He is the luckiest person I know."

The driver managed to get himself out of the vehicle but was described as "clearly shaken".

The tree is blocking the road in both directions and the fire service said it was likely to be closed until the afternoon.

Mr Burton added: "It's worth noting that this tree is huge and it will take some time."

Image caption The driver was told he was the "luckiest person" to escape uninjured

