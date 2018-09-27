Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Alysia Smedley also breached a sexual harm prevention order relating to earlier offences

A sex offender has been jailed for three years after admitting further offences involving children.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Alysia Smedley, 22, admit to 12 new charges, including sexual offences against three girls aged under 16.

Smedley, of no fixed address, was also given a five-year restraining order.

She had received a suspended sentence and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in October 2016 for sexual activity with a child.

On Tuesday, Smedley pleaded guilty to one offence of child abduction, one offence of sexual assault, four offences of sexual activity with a child and six offences of breaching the Sexual Harm Prevention Order in relation to five girls.

She was also made the subject of a restraining order banning her from entering Warsop or Church Warsop, near Mansfield, except for a pre-arranged visits.

The terms of the previous court order were extended indefinitely.

Police described her as "a dangerous individual that has preyed on young girls".

