Mr Prendergast had been drinking with his victim before the attack

A man has been jailed for stabbing to death another man he mistakenly believed had stolen his mobile phone.

Lee Moody, 44, died after being stabbed in the neck and chest at his home in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, in June.

Richard Prendergast, 38, pleaded guilty to murder at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

Police described the attack as a "completely unprovoked and sustained attack".

Mr Moody's family described him as a "gentle loving soul"

Prendergast, of Raymoth Lane, Worksop, had been among a group drinking through the afternoon with Mr Moody at his home in Gladstone Street on 25 June, police said.

When he discovered his phone was missing, he grabbed a knife from a kitchen drawer and attacked Mr Moody, who died from his injuries in hospital.

It later emerged another person at the gathering had accidentally picked up Mr Prendergast's phone.

'Made-up claim'

Prendergast told police he had been paid by somebody else to kill Mr Moody but was unable to provide any evidence to back up this claim.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Hayley Williams said: "Prendergast brutally attacked and murdered Mr Moody in his own home. It was a completely unprovoked and sustained attack.

"Despite extensive enquiries, my team did not find any evidence to support Prendergast's claim that he had been paid to carry out the murder and I believe he just made this claim up to try and mitigate his responsibility for killing Lee."

