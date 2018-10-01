Image copyright Jessica Marriott Image caption Callum Marriott died on the last day of his holiday in Ibiza

A 26-year-old man had felt unwell at a music event before returning to his Ibiza apartment and falling from a fourth-floor balcony, an inquest heard.

Callum Marriott was pronounced dead minutes after being found injured in a courtyard early on 6 August 2017.

Nottinghamshire Coroner's Court was told there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The coroner recorded a narrative verdict that Mr Marriott had died of traumatic injuries after a fall.

After Mr Marriott became ill, his friends checked on his welfare and assisted him as he was treated at a medical tent during a night out at a bar hosting the music event, the inquest heard.

Statements submitted to police suggested Mr Marriott made his way back to his San Antonio apartment about five hours after being treated.

He had appeared to feel better and drank some alcohol as well as water before leaving to go home.

Mr Marriott, from Clipstone, near Mansfield, was then believed to have fallen over a waist-high balcony wall, the inquest was told.

'Immeasurable loss'

Coroner Mairin Casey praised his friends for giving frank accounts of the night and helping Mr Marriott when he was ill.

She said: "He was not left on his own to find his way around the medical tent.

"He continued to socialise with them after that event, leaving them to feel confident he was well again."

The coroner told members of his family attending the inquest: "This is the tragic loss of the life of a young man who was clearly happy, who was in employment.

"He had good friends and his loss, it is clear to me from this courtroom, is immeasurable."

Speaking to the BBC last year, Mr Marriott's father Robert said his son was "kind, hard-working and sensible".

His sister Jessica said: "I was so proud of his achievements and the man he'd become."