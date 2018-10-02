Image caption Christopher Metcalfe will be sentenced on 8 October

A former teacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing two girls about 40 years ago.

Christopher Metcalfe, 71, of Blidworth, Nottinghamshire, indecently assaulted two nine-year-old girls on separate occasions, police said.

He was found guilty of two charges of indecent assault at Derby Crown Court on Friday and will be sentenced later.

In April 2017, Metcalfe was cleared of sexually assaulting three girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

The prosecution was brought following investigations by Derbyshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police's Operation Equinox team, the force's ongoing inquiry into historical sexual abuse.

Senior investigating officer Rob McKinnell said: "It's been a long journey for the victims in this case but they were determined to see that justice is done.

"This is another successful prosecution of someone who committed offences a long time ago so I hope that if there's anyone out there suffering from the effects of non-recent abuse, this may help them in making that decision to come forward and report what happened to them."

