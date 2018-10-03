Image copyright Family handout Image caption Esrom Ghide, known as Hanny, was found in Hawksley Road with stab wounds to his chest

A seventh teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man.

Esrom "Hanny" Ghide, 20, from Radford, in Nottingham, was found stabbed in Hawksley Road, Hyson Green, on 5 September. He died in hospital.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody and has now been released on bail.

Five boys, three aged 14 and two aged 16, have been charged with murder. Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

The five boys are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 November.

In a statement last month, Mr Ghide's family said he "was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished".

