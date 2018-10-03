Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede was described by his family as "quiet" and someone who "didn't like trouble"

A 17-year-old boy was "lured to a dark park" by a young girl minutes before he was fatally stabbed, a court has heard.

Lyrico Steede, known as Rico, died five days after he suffered wounds to his face, chest, back and leg on 13 February, in Bulwell, Nottingham.

Nottingham Crown Court heard, he was chased during the "orchestrated and planned" attack before he sought help.

Two men, aged 19 and 18, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, have all denied murder.

The defendants:

Kasharn Campbell, 19, of no fixed address

Remmell Miller-Campbell, 18, formerly of Sneinton Boulevard, Sneinton

Two 17-year-old boys and 16-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons

The trial heard, the girl, who cannot be named because of her age, and Lyrico met through Snapchat and Instagram.

Prosecuting Peter Joyce QC said she arranged to meet him for the first time as a "trap" and "lured" Lyrico to a "secluded dark park" at 19:01 GMT.

Image caption Prosecutors said Lyrico was chased from the park on Hempshill Lane to Stock Well where he was fatally stabbed

Mr Joyce said the four males, who took a taxi from the Sneinton area, headed to the park at 19:19 "to kill" Lyrico.

"They knew exactly where their prey would be," he told the jury.

"[The defendants] chased Lyrico several hundred yards, stabbed him and made their escape."

Lyrico got help by knocking on a door and pleaded "help me, I'm dying" and the woman called 999.

"There was clearly some very real problem between them and Lyrico and because of that Lyrico is dead."

He added that the girl knew Lyrico would be attacked.

"She saw him being chased, running for his life... afterwards she walked calmly quietly away to go and catch a bus. She is as guilty as the actual killers," he said.

The trial continues.

