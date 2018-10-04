Image caption Christopher Pearson suffered massive blood loss and died in hospital from his injuries

A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after she found him naked in a hot tub with a group of men and women, a court heard.

Christopher Pearson, 39, died after suffering a stab wound to the abdomen at his home in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, on 18 February.

Demi Harris "shrieked with displeasure" when she saw and poured a "bleach-like substance" into the hot tub before the attack, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

She denies murder.

Prosecuting, Michael Auty QC said the pair had been out drinking when they invited some friends back to their house in Strathmore Close.

He said 21-year-old Miss Harris went to bed "perfectly content" at about 01:00 GMT.

Hours later the party moved into a hot tub where Mr Pearson and two men were naked, while two women, one in her underwear, dangled their legs in.

'Not a cowed woman'

But Miss Harris woke up and screamed from the window at what she saw before pouring the substance in the tub.

Mr Auty said: "She felt plainly humiliated and embarrassed by what was happening... and that got the better of her.

"These are not the actions of a cowed woman... a timorous waif."

The court heard Miss Harris then went back in the house followed by a naked Mr Pearson.

But when one of the women went inside, she saw Mr Pearson lying on the floor injured.

She described Miss Harris as "distressed" saying, "What have I done... I've gone too far this time".

Mr Auty said Miss Harris claimed to have only "jabbed" her boyfriend to stop him attacking her.

"Significantly, when all of this was over she didn't have a mark on her. Not a bruise," he said.

"I don't suggest Mr Pearson was some sort of saint - he wasn't. But he didn't deserve what happened to him.

"This, we say, was a frantic and sustained attack... she simply lost her temper."

The trial continues.

