A former teacher and foster carer who sexually abused two girls in the 1970s has been jailed.

Christopher Metcalfe, 71, was found guilty of indecently assaulting the girls, who were nine at the time, on separate occasions.

He was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Monday to two years and nine months in prison.

In April 2017, Metcalfe was cleared of sexually assaulting three girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

Senior investigating officer, Rob McKinnell, said: "It's been a long journey for the victims in this case but they were determined to see that justice is done.

"This is another successful prosecution of someone who committed offences a long time ago so I hope that if there's anyone out there suffering from the effects of non-recent abuse, this may help them in making that decision to come forward and report what happened to them."

