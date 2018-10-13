Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption The Robin Hood and Sheriff of Nottingham sculptures were designed by Manchester-based artist Jodie Silverman

More than 30 decorated robins hidden over the summer to celebrate the legendary outlaw Robin Hood have flocked for a final exhibition.

The 33 sculptures were left in places around Nottingham for 12 weeks as part the Hoodwinked trail.

Two new robins have joined the Farewell to the Flock display, at Fernleigh House and Gardens, until Sunday.

Each design, created by a different artist, is to be auctioned to raise money for Nottinghamshire Hospice.

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption The City Ground Robin by Sophia Edwards

Anita Harris, from the hospice, said: "It will be sad to say goodbye to the robins but I know that they will be going to good homes.

"The money raised will help us care for patients in their last year of life."

The hospice added that the money would also help "improve and increase" the care it offered carers.

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Rocket Robin by Deven Bhurke

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Goose Fair Goose Fowl by Cathy Simpson

During the summer, members of the public were able to use a trail map to find the quirky and colourful sculptures around Nottingham.

The trail was organised by the city council in partnership with art event producer Wild in Art.

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Hands of Hope by Jess Kemp

Charles Hanson, of Hanson Auctioneers, in Derbyshire, said: "I will relish the opportunity to raise money for such a good cause as the Nottinghamshire Hospice."

The auction is due to be held on Thursday.

Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption Read All About it by Ann Faircloth

