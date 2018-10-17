Nottingham

Unidentified body found in Nottinghamshire car fire

  • 17 October 2018
Image caption The body was found in a burning car in Garden City, Nottinghamshire

An unidentified body has been found inside a burning car on a residential street, police have said.

The car was found alight in Garden City, a no-through road in the Carlton area of Nottinghamshire, just before 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

Fire crews discovered the body in the vehicle and notified police, who have cordoned off an area of lock-up garages to the rear of the road.

Nottinghamshire Police is treating the death as unexplained.

