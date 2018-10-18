Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a burning car in Garden City, Nottinghamshire

Police investigating the discovery of a man's body inside a burning car on a residential street are not treating the death as suspicious.

The car was found alight in Garden City, a no-through road in the Carlton area of Nottinghamshire, just before 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

Fire crews found the body in the vehicle and notified police, who cordoned off the area.

The man has not yet been formally identified.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.