Cash machine ripped out in JCB ram-raid

Image copyright Nathan Dias Image caption The raid happened at the Co-op in Ordsall

A cash machine has been ripped from a supermarket wall using a JCB.

It happened at the Co-op, in Welbeck Road, Ordsall, Nottinghamshire, at about 03:30 BST.

The JCB was left at the scene and a cordon is in place while structural engineers assess the safety of the building.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area beforehand, or has any information, to come forward.

Image caption A cordon has been put up while the safety of the building is assessed

Image copyright Nathan Dias Image caption Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward

