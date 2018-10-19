Cash machine ripped out in JCB ram-raid
A cash machine has been ripped from a supermarket wall using a JCB.
It happened at the Co-op, in Welbeck Road, Ordsall, Nottinghamshire, at about 03:30 BST.
The JCB was left at the scene and a cordon is in place while structural engineers assess the safety of the building.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area beforehand, or has any information, to come forward.
