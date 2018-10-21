Police investigate Sutton in Ashfield 'shots fired' report
A potential firearms incident is being investigated after police received reports of shots being fired in a Nottinghamshire town.
Officers were called to the area around Carsic Road in Sutton in Ashfield at about 19:15 BST on Saturday. There have been no reports of injuries.
Extra "reassurance" patrols have been put on, and an appeal for witnesses has been made.
A police spokesman said that "incidents of gun crime are extremely rare".