Man arrested and residents evacuated after Wollaton Vale fire
A man has been arrested after a fire at a sheltered accommodation complex left residents in hospital.
Police said one man suffered non life-threatening injuries in the blaze at Woodvale, in Wollaton Vale, at 00:15 BST, which saw homes evacuated.
Other residents at the sheltered accommodation for over-55s were treated for breathing issues.
The force said it had received reports a man was in possession of a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun.
