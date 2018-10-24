Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Omar Shafiq's family said he "will always be cherished"

Tributes have been paid to a man who died when he was hit by a car at a tram park and ride.

Omar Shafiq, 48, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields, Nottingham.

His family said Mr Shafiq "will always be cherished".

Three men, aged 18, 23 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of Mr Shafiq's murder. The 23-year-old man has been released without charge and the other men remain in custody, police said.

Mr Shafiq's family said: "Omar was a wonderful man that was loved, will be missed, and will always be cherished.

"'Ozzy', as he was called by his family and close friends, was an amazing son, and his untimely death has left a big hole in our lives."

Police have renewed their appeal for information.

