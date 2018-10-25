Forest Park and Ride death: Man charged with murder
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a pedestrian hit by a car at a tram park and ride.
Omar Shafiq, 48, was killed in a crash at Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields, Nottingham, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Marius Caraleanu, of Radford, has been charged with murder and failing to stop after a road collision in connection with the crash.
He is due to appear at at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.
A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was earlier released without charge.
