Four teenagers stole a hearse from a funeral home, crashed it and attacked a car driver, police have said.

The hearse was stolen at about 05:00 BST on Saturday from Nottinghamshire Funeral Service, on Foxhill Road East, in Carlton.

Half an hour later it hit a lamppost and crashed with a car in Jessops Lane, Gedling. The youths assaulted the car driver before fleeing on foot.

Police said they are hunting for three boys and one girl.

Nottinghamshire Police said the car driver was taken to hospital with facial injuries and his phone was damaged during the crash with the stolen hearse.

The four teenagers have been described as white and wearing dark clothing.

