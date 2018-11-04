Image caption A cordon was in place in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, after the shooting

A woman who was shot in the arm outside a bar was not the intended target, police have said.

She was injured following reports a man fired shots outside Das Kino in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, before riding off on a motorbike on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police were called at about 22:20 GMT. She has since been discharged.

Police believe it was a "targeted attack" but she was not the target.

Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "There is no place in Nottinghamshire for violence and particularly violence which threatens the lives of innocent people."

Police asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.