Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Keyvan Ganji captured the fire as it raged through Nottingham Cattle Market

Gas cylinders have exploded as firefighters tackle a large fire at a city's former cattle market.

Explosions caused by compressed gas cylinders were heard after a fire broke out in four buildings at Nottingham Cattle Market at about 18:00 GMT.

Residents near the business estate, off Meadow Lane, close to Notts County football ground, have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire service said some people may have heard "several small explosions".

There are no reports of casualties and Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area where possible.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An explosion was heard at Nottingham's former cattle market after a fire broke out earlier

Incident commander Bryn Coleman said: "We've got a range of industrial buildings that are on fire.

"We've had several small explosions which some members of the community may have heard across Nottingham.

"[They] have been caused by compressed gas cylinders which had been involved in the fire."

Image copyright Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the business estate near Notts County Football Club

Alan Hardy, chairman and owner of Notts County FC tweeted: "We are aware of a significant fire at the Cattle Market, near Meadow Lane, and reiterate the authorities' advice to avoid the area due to potential explosions. Please stay away and safe guys please."

Skip Twitter post by @Bigalanh5 We are aware of a significant fire at the Cattle Market, near Meadow Lane, and reiterate the authorities’ advice to avoid the area due to potential explosions. Please stay away and safe guys please https://t.co/hNX6X3ND8D — Alan Hardy (@Bigalanh5) November 4, 2018 Report

Police and the ambulance service are also at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The fire service said it would remain at the site for a "considerable time" to stop the fire spreading to other industrial units.

Nottingham Cattle Market has a number of businesses at the site including Arthur Johnson and Sons Auctioneers.

Livestock was last sold at the cattle market in January 1993, according to the company.

Image copyright Debbie Crookes/Twitter Image caption Four buildings are on fire at the site off Meadow Lane