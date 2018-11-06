Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police want to speak with two men and a woman caught on CCTV

A major fire that ripped through a former cattle market is being treated as an arson attack involving fireworks, police said.

The blaze broke out in Nottingham's cattle market at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday, engulfing several buildings and destroying businesses.

Nottinghamshire Police wants to speak with three people caught on CCTV at the time.

Officers said the blaze "involved fireworks set off nearby".

About 100 firefighters tackled the fire, which was brought under control on Monday morning.

Image caption The scene of the fire on Monday morning

Police want to speak to two men and a woman caught on CCTV.

One man is described as being in his early 20s and was wearing a tracksuit, and the other is in his 30s with a beard and was wearing a flat cap.

The woman, in her early 30s, was wearing a long coat and carrying a handbag.

The force said its initial investigations into the blaze had "determined it was started deliberately".

Image copyright @malone_msm Image caption People living near the Meadow Lane area were asked to keep windows and doors closed

Six premises have been destroyed, including military surplus store, Anchor, which had First and Second World War items on display.

Bed City, SB refrigeration, Fresh N Fruity and D&B Carburetters were also severely damaged.

About 200 animals had to be rapidly moved from an exotic pet business and a man was apparently bitten by a snake during this time - the only injury reported following the blaze.

A lizard was so large it had to be moved in a shopping trolley, an eyewitness added.

Image copyright BBC/Google Image caption Drone footage captured the extent of the damage

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said tackling the blaze was "a real challenge", with densely-packed buildings, gas cylinders and a limited water supply.

A high pressure pump had to be used to get water from the nearby canal.

Roads were closed in the area and shifts at a nearby Royal Mail distribution centre were disrupted, which affected deliveries in parts of Nottingham.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage of Nottingham Cattle Market fire

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.