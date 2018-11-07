Image copyright PA Image caption Nottingham Prison is just north of the city centre and holds about 1,060 inmates

A former prison officer who claimed she was unfairly dismissed after speaking out about violence and drugs at Nottingham Prison has lost her tribunal.

The tribunal panel dismissed Diane Ward's claim of unfair dismissal and detriment done on the grounds of making protected disclosures.

The reasons have not yet been published but are due to be in coming months.

Ms Ward, 55, was dismissed for medical inefficiency in 2016.

Since then, the Chief Inspector of Prisons has ordered the government to improve the jail, describing its suicide rate as "tragic and appalling".

The Ministry of Justice has declined to comment on the tribunal.