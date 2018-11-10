Image caption Two men are being sought following the shooting in Eversley Walk

A man has been injured in a shooting in Nottingham.

The man was shot in the leg in what police believe was an "isolated incident" in Eversley Walk, Bestwood, on Friday at about 20:50 GMT.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Officers said they believed two black men in 20s were involved and headed towards Hazel Hill Crescent afterwards.

It comes as a woman was shot in the arm on 3 November in the city centre.

Patrols increased

Det Insp Kim Binns said: "This appears to be an isolated incident, unconnected to any of the recent serious incidents we've seen in Nottingham and there is no wider threat to the public.

"We have a team of people working on this around the clock."

She added patrols in the area had increased.

Image caption A cordon was in place in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, after the shooting

On 3 November, a woman was shot in the arm outside a bar in Nottingham city centre.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and has since been released on bail.

