Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption All the occupants of the car escaped without serious injury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car hit a house in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called at about 15:35 GMT on Saturday after the grey Jaguar XF crashed into a property in Thrumpton Lane, Retford.

The 36-year-old man was released under investigation on Sunday.

Five other occupants of the car escaped without serious injury. Structural engineers have been assessing the damage to the house.

