Kevin Stanley told the first officers on the scene the victim had set fire to himself

A man who beat his flatmate unconscious before setting fire to him has been jailed for 10 years.

Kevin Stanley, 48, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, attacked the 54-year-old at their home in the early hours of 31 May.

Stanley then rang police, who arrived to find the victim with burns to his arms, chest and face.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Stanley admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause serious injury.

Police said Stanley, in his initial call, said he had attacked someone - and that it may result in him being charged with attempted murder.

When officers arrived however, Stanley, who appeared to be heavily drunk, claimed his victim had set himself on fire.

Among other injuries, the victim had three shoe impressions on his back consistent with being stamped on.

