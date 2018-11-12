Image caption Police were attending reports of a car accident in Southdale Road

Police officers acted appropriately when arresting a man who then collapsed and died, a report has concluded.

Cain Hargreaves, 21, was arrested at home in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, on suspicion of drink driving on 5 January, after his car was in a crash.

He suffered a seizure on the way to a police station, which an inquest found was drug related.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct found nothing to suggest officers contributed to his death.

While waiting for an ambulance, the officers administered first aid at the roadside, and carried out CPR when Mr Hargreaves' condition deteriorated. But he was pronounced dead in hospital.

The IOPC investigation, completed in May, but just published, found there was "no evidence to suggest medical intervention was required" before officers took Mr Hargreaves into custody.

The inquest, which finished on Friday, recorded a narrative conclusion finding a developmental brain abnormality contributed to the death.

