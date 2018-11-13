Image copyright PA Image caption Nottingham Prison is just north of the city centre and holds about 1,060 inmates

Two Nottingham Prison inmates have died in custody on consecutive days, it has been confirmed.

The Prison Service said Richard Wyndham, 41, died on 6 November and George McCallum, 79, a day later.

A spokesperson said there would be an investigations by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman but did not reveal any further details.

Eight Nottingham Prison inmates killed themselves between February 2016 and January 2018.

The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Peter Clarke, described the suicide rate at Nottingham as "tragic and appalling" in a report published in March.

He has ordered the government to improve the jail.

Inmate Robert Frejus, 29, died in October but the cause has not yet been revealed.

