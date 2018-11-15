Murder charge over Nottingham street stabbing
- 15 November 2018
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.
Neil Thomson, 37, was stabbed in the chest on 5 November in Causeway Mews, The Meadows, Nottingham.
He was being treated in Queen's Medical Centre but died in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
Shaun Gary Thomson, 27, of Causeway Mews, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 December.