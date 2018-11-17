Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede had knocked on a door pleading for help after he was stabbed

Blood found on a teenage murder suspect's clothes after a fatal stabbing came from another defendant, a court has heard.

Lyrico Steede, 17, died five days after he was knifed in the chest, back and leg in Nottingham in February.

One of five defendants on trial at the city's crown court told jurors he witnessed the killing but did not take part.

The boy, also 17, and four others deny murder.

The court has previously heard Lyrico, known as Rico, was "trapped" and "lured" to a park by a girl before being chased and stabbed by four boys on a nearby road in Bulwell.

'Frozen in shock'

Giving evidence on Friday, the defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, said co-accused Kasharn Campbell had shouted: "There's Rico" in the park.

After Lyrico tripped while being chased, Kasharn pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed him, the boy told the court.

He said he was "frozen in shock".

Image caption Prosecutors said Lyrico was chased from the park on Hempshill Lane to Stock Well where he was fatally stabbed

The accused told the court the group went back to a house when he noticed blood on his jogging bottoms.

He said it must have come from contact with 19-year-old Kasharn, who also had blood on his trousers and coat sleeve.

The boy said: "I told Kasharn, You didn't need to do that.

"I asked Kasharn why he'd brought a knife.

"Kasharn then produced a knife from his waistband and we all went silent for about four minutes."

The defendant also told the court he was on bad terms with Lyrico.

The trial continues.

The defendants:

Kasharn Campbell, 19, of no fixed address

Remmell Miller-Campbell, 18, formerly of Sneinton Boulevard, Sneinton

Two 17-year-old boys and 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons

