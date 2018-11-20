Image caption A cordon was in place in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, after the shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a woman was shot in the arm.

She was treated in hospital after being injured following reports a man fired shots outside a bar in Nottingham on 3 November before riding off on a moped.

Police have said the attack outside Das Kino in Fletcher Gate was "targeted", but the 24-year-old was not the intended target.

The men, aged 25 and 28, have been taken into custody for questioning.

A 20-year-old man was arrested earlier this month in connection with the incident but was released on police bail.

