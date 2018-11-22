Image caption Police sealed off the area near a bar for several hours while searches were carried out

A fourth man has been arrested after a shooting near a Nottingham bar which left a woman injured.

She was treated for wounds to her arm after the shooting outside a bar in Fletcher Gate on 3 November.

The 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, police said.

Two other men, aged 25 and 28, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remain in custody.

The 24-year-old victim, who police said was not believed to have been the intended target, was later released from hospital.

A 20-year-old man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life but was released on police bail.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.