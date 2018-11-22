Image caption The building dominated the main western route into the city

A landmark building in Nottingham is to be demolished, it has been confirmed.

The old Imperial Tobacco building, known as the Horizon Factory, closed in May 2016 with the loss of about 500 jobs.

The city council has approved the demolition, along with outline permission for new industrial buildings and a possible car showroom.

Work is expected to start before the end of the year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Horizon building, which was built in 1972 at a cost of £14m, was one of the most modern factories of the time.

The company was for decades one of the city's biggest employers.

The site, off Clifton Boulevard in the west of the city, was sold to Henry Boot Developments (HBD) last year.

While no details of the new plans have been finalised, the developer has been given the green light for up to 500,000 sq ft of new buildings.

HBD has said one very large building could go up, but the site could instead be used to accommodate three or four smaller buildings instead.

The city council's deputy leader, Graham Chapman, welcomed the move, saying: "It was previously industrial and it will continue to be industrial."

