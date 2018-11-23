Image caption Police sealed off the area near a bar for several hours while searches were carried out

Two men have been charged with attempted murder over a shooting outside a city centre bar.

A woman was hit in the arm after shots were fired in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham, said police.

She was not thought to be the intended target of the shooting at about 22:30 GMT on 3 November.

Jordan Murray, 25, of Bestwood Park, and Tarquin James, 28, of Woodthorpe, are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Police have said Mr Murray has also been charged with attempted murder in connection with a "firearms discharge" in Bassett Hill, Upper Langwith, Derbyshire, on 2 October.

Det Insp Ed Cook from Nottinghamshire Police said: "We treat any incidents involving firearms very seriously and have had teams of detectives working tirelessly on this case.

"Whilst the charges are clearly a significant step, the investigation continues and we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has heard anything that could be of interest to the investigation."

There have been two other arrests in connection with the case.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released on police bail, with conditions, police said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life but was released on police bail.

The injured woman was later released from hospital.

