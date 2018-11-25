Image copyright Google Image caption Residents from flats in Vernon Court were evacuated from the scene as emergency crews tackled the fire

Two men have died in a fire at an address in Nottingham.

The blaze started in a block of flats off Southwark Street, in the Basford area of the city at about 02:50 GMT.

Nottinghamshire Police said three other people who were inside the flat at the time managed to escape and were treated in hospital for the effects of breathing in smoke.

A spokesperson for the force said officers did not believe the blaze to be suspicious.

No cause has been given for the fire.

Several other residents were evacuated from the block of flats.

Some have since returned to their homes, while others have been offered alternative accommodation.

