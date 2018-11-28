Image copyright Mike Cobb Image caption Mike Cobb said hundreds of passengers were "dumped" off one of the trains in Peterborough

A power failure on the East Coast Mainline has been causing major disruption across the network.

National Rail said the supply failed at 17:37 GMT between Newark North Gate and Retford, affecting trains travelling between Peterborough and Doncaster.

Network Rail said staff were trying to rectify the fault and rescue passenger trains that had become trapped.

Many services, including to and from London, were cancelled on Wednesday night due to the ongoing disruption.

London North Eastern Railway apologised for the delays and advised passengers not to attempt to travel on Wednesday unless it was absolutely necessary.

Tickets for travel on Wednesday would be valid for Thursday, or customers could apply for a full refund for unused tickets, the firm said.

National Rail advised passengers to check their journeys before travelling.

