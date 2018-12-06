Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Demi Harris had gone to bed after an evening of drinking but was woken by noise

A woman who stabbed her partner during a hot tub party has been jailed for eight years for manslaughter.

Demi Harris found Christopher Pearson, 39, naked in the tub with two men and two women at their home in Nottinghamshire on 18 February.

The pair had argued about noise, but this escalated when they went inside and she stabbed him in the stomach.

Harris, 21, of Strathmore Close, Hucknall, was cleared of murder following a trial in November.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Christopher Pearson chased his partner into the house where he was stabbed

The trial heard Harris went to bed "perfectly content" at about 01:00 GMT, but was woken by noise and "shrieked with displeasure" when she saw the group in the tub.

Jurors were told Harris poured a "bleach-like substance" into the tub.

Harris then went back inside the house followed by a naked Mr Pearson. Their fight then went upstairs where Harris claimed her partner threatened to kill her.

Image caption Harris stabbed her partner in their bedroom

She previously told the court she grabbed the knife Mr Pearson kept on a bedside table "for protection" and only intended to "poke him" with it.

Mr Pearson, who had been stabbed a number of times in the stomach, was taken to hospital but later died.

In a statement Mr Pearson's family said: "As a family, we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events that took Chris's life in February, as are his friends.

"He had many plans for the future but this has all now been taken away from him."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.