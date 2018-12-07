Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from the spy-camera shows Graziella Avetti rifling through the woman's belongings

A carer was caught stealing when a dementia patient's family installed a spy-camera hidden in an alarm clock.

Graziella Avetti was hired to look after the woman, in her 90s, but suspicions were raised when £20,000 of jewellery went missing.

The motion-detecting device filmed Avetti taking cash from a purse and stuffing a wad of banknotes in her bra.

Avetti, 61, of Greenside Close, Long Eaton, Derbyshire, admitted theft and was given a 12-month community order.

Ten pieces of jewellery, including rings, watches, a bracelet and necklaces were taken from the house in Old Melton Road, Normanton-on-the-Wolds, Nottinghamshire, on 8 October 2017.

'Thought no-one looking'

The family set up the camera in a bedroom on 13 October 2017 when Avetti stayed overnight to care for the woman.

When the woman returned, she checked the footage and called police, who arrested Avetti.

During the clip, she can be seen rifling through bags and a bedside table, at one point lifting up her top in order to stash the stolen money.

Russell Oliver, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Avetti was trusted to care for an elderly woman and had stayed overnight at the house on a number of occasions.

"But the family was horrified to find crystal-clear video footage showing she had stolen cash when only the elderly mother was at home with her and she clearly thought no-one would be looking.

"After the daughter of the woman she was caring for came home the next morning, she was calmly drinking coffee in the kitchen and exchanged pleasantries.

"Thankfully the family's hidden camera caught her red-handed."

She pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, where she was also ordered to pay costs of £750 and £85 to the victim.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the jewellery theft.

