Four people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a diamond tiara from a country estate.

The Portland Tiara, part of a jewellery collection at the Welbeck Estate, was worn by the Duchess of Portland to Edward VII's coronation in 1902.

It was taken along with a diamond brooch on 20 November.

Three men, 46, 38 and 33, and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Nottinghamshire Police said all four remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Tiara 'still missing'

The force previously released CCTV footage showing a trio of raiders using power tools to break into the glass case where the tiara was housed.

It also appealed for information about a silver Audi RS5 Quattro, registration KY61 USJ, found burnt out in Cross Lane, Blidworth, about 30 minutes after the burglary.

Det Insp Gayle Hart said: "The stolen property hasn't been recovered and we still want to hear from anyone who knows where the items might be."

The Portland Collection at Welbeck Abbey - home to the Dukes of Portland since 1607 - is based in the estate's converted gas works, and is made up of paintings, jewellery and other art collected by the Dukes over 400 years.

