Image copyright PA Image caption Nottingham Prison is just north of the city centre and holds about 1,060 inmates

Another prisoner has died at a jail described by inspectors as "dangerous", the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed.

Ben Ireson, 31, died at HMP Nottingham on 13 December and the circumstances of his death will now be examined by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

It comes two months after 29-year-old Robert Frejus died in the jail.

The prison has already been heavily criticised in a report by the chief inspector of prisons earlier this year.

There have been eight self-inflicted deaths at the facility since 2016, including four in the space of as many weeks last year.

In January the MoJ was issued with an urgent notification letter by Peter Clarke, the chief inspector of prisons, demanding immediate improvement within 28 days.

Justice David Gauke published an action plan for the prison in February, but in July Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok was charged with murder following the death of a fellow prisoner Brett Lowe.

