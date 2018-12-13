Death of inmate at 'dangerous' HMP Nottingham confirmed by Ministry of Justice
Another prisoner has died at a jail described by inspectors as "dangerous", the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed.
Ben Ireson, 31, died at HMP Nottingham on 13 December and the circumstances of his death will now be examined by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.
It comes two months after 29-year-old Robert Frejus died in the jail.
The prison has already been heavily criticised in a report by the chief inspector of prisons earlier this year.
- Conditions at HMP Nottingham 'may have caused suicides'
- Another inmate dies at 'dangerous' prison
- Murder charge over man's jail death
There have been eight self-inflicted deaths at the facility since 2016, including four in the space of as many weeks last year.
In January the MoJ was issued with an urgent notification letter by Peter Clarke, the chief inspector of prisons, demanding immediate improvement within 28 days.
Justice David Gauke published an action plan for the prison in February, but in July Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok was charged with murder following the death of a fellow prisoner Brett Lowe.
