Image copyright Guardia Civil Image caption Robert Dawes was arrested by Spain's Guardia Civil in 2015

A British man was a drugs kingpin who operated at the "top international level", a court in Paris has heard.

Robert Dawes worked with Colombian and Italian gangsters to smuggle cocaine into the UK, the special court, composed only of judges, was told.

Mr Dawes, 46, who is originally from Nottinghamshire, was arrested in Spain in 2015.

He is on trial accused of trafficking 1.3 tonnes of the Class A drug into Europe. Mr Dawes denies all charges.

Police raided his home following the discovery of suitcases of cocaine on a flight from Venezuela.

Rob Hickinbottom, the National Crime Agency's Midlands regional commander, gave evidence via video link.

He said that Mr Dawes operated at the "top international level" and British detectives had tipped off the French authorities about him.

Mr Hickinbottom said some of the drugs found on an Air France flight from Caracas were due to come to the UK and the transfer was arranged by two of Mr Dawes's British associates.

Thirty unregistered suitcases containing cocaine had passed through security scanners.

Image copyright Guardia Civil Image caption Cocaine seized in France was worth an estimated 200m euros

Venezuelan police arrested 25 people, including members of the military and an Air France manager.

In total, there were more than 80 arrests in connection with the investigation, Mr Hickinbottom said.

He also told the court that Mr Dawes was suspected of involvement in the 2002 murder of a teacher in the Netherlands, money laundering operations in the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland, as well as dealings with Colombian drug cartels.

Mr Dawes, who is on trial alongside two other Britons and three Italians, could face 30 years in prison and fines of up to 7.5m euros (£6.7m) if convicted.

The court heard Mr Dawes had started off as a petty criminal in Sutton-in-Ashfield, and was 11 when he was first convicted of a crime.

Mr Hickinbottom said there was evidence he had remained active while held in custody.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.