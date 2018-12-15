Image copyright Google Image caption Police and fire crews were called to reports of a fire in Woodhill Road, Collingham, Nottinghamshire shortly after 07:00 GMT

Four people have suffered serious injuries in a house fire in Nottinghamshire.

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a fire in Woodhill Road, Collingham, shortly after 07:00 GMT.

Nottinghamshire Police said four people with serious injuries were "taken from" a property by firefighters.

The fire has been extinguished and a section of the street has been blocked off while an investigation takes place. Four crews tackled the blaze.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.