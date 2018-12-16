Image caption The father of the children, aged 34, remains in hospital with serious injuries following the fire

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following a house fire in which his mother, aged 33, and his eight-year-old sister died on Saturday.

The children's father, aged 34, remains in hospital with serious injuries following the fire in Woodhill Road, Collingham, near Newark, Nottinghamshire.

The 53-year-old grandmother to the children escaped unhurt.

Churches in the area said prayers were being said for the family.

Ch Insp Rich Stapleford said: "Tragically a boy, five, who was rescued from the house and taken to hospital has died.

"This follows the news that a girl aged eight and a woman aged 33 died following the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time."

East Trent Churches said there would be prayers for the victims of the fire at churches across the parish.

It also said All Saints Collingham would be open from 10:00 to 16:00 every day from now until Christmas Day for people to pray or leave messages of condolence.

A joint fire and police investigation is taking place to establish a cause.

