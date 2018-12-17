Image copyright Facebook Image caption Justine, Isabella and Harvey Collison all died in the fire

Two children who died in a house fire will be deeply missed by their fellow pupils, their head teacher said.

Harvey Collison, aged five, and eight-year old Isabella died after a fire at their home on Woodhill Road, in Collingham near Newark, on Saturday.

Their mother Justine also died, while their father Gavin remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Helen Richardson, head teacher at John Blow Primary School, said pupils are being offered grief counselling.

Image copyright Arron Chown/PA Image caption Flowers have been left outside the home in Woodhill Road

Ms Richardson said Isabella was "a kind and caring girl" who "adored" her brother, while Harvey was "a lovely, friendly child" who had only recently joined the school.

"Held in high regard by the rest of her class, Izzy was quiet and unassuming, but this did not stop her from putting her all into everything she did," she said.

"[Harvey] was always kind and caring; only last week he made a handbag out of cardboard boxes for his mum because she was always mislaying her phone."

Ms Richardson also thanked parents and the local community for their support.

"I know that we will pull together and support each other through the grieving process," she said.

Image copyright Arron Chown/PA Image caption One message described Isabella as a "wonderful friend", while another to Harvey said "I loved reading with you"

East Trent Churches said All Saints Church in Collingham is open from 10:00 GMT to 16:00 GMT every day from now until Christmas Day for people to pray or leave messages of condolence.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

