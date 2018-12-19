Image copyright Naomi Baker Image caption Anna Thornton was hurt in the fall last month

A British rower who was left in a coma when she fell down stairs in the US is set to return home to the UK this week.

Anna Thornton, from Nottingham, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the fall on 4 November in Seattle.

A fundraising page has been set up by her family to help with further treatment and rehabilitation, which British Rowing said was "expected to be a long process".

The 21-year-old is now stable enough to be brought home.

Miss Thornton has won five World Championship medals for Great Britain at junior and under 23 levels.

She is currently in her third year of studying public health at the University of Washington, where she is also part of the women's rowing team.

The University of Washington Rowing Club said on Facebook: "While her condition is very serious, she has been receiving excellent medical care locally with her family and teammates at her side.

"If you know anything about Anna, you know that she is an amazing friend and teammate who is as compassionate as she is competitive.

"She's a two-time Under-23 World Champion, NCAA Champion and member of Great Britain's national team, but you'd never know if you met her out of uniform.

"Always humble and witty, her infectious wry sense of humor has endeared her to every member of this team."

