Image caption The factory had become a local landmark

Demolition has begun of a landmark building where the last English-made cigarettes were produced.

The old Imperial Tobacco building, known as the Horizon Factory in Nottingham, closed in May 2016 with the loss of about 500 jobs.

The factory, built in 1972 at a cost of £14m, was one of the most modern of the time and the company was one of the biggest employers in the city.

The site is being cleared to make way for new industrial buildings.

The developer was given the green light for up to 500,000 sq ft of new buildings.

The site, off Clifton Boulevard in the west of Nottingham, was sold to Henry Boot Developments (HBD) in 2017.

Image caption The factory closed in 2016

Image caption Developers hope new buildings will be on the site in 2019

The firm employed 7,000 staff and at it's height made 52 billion cigarettes each year.

Changing attitudes to smoking partly led to the site's closure in 2016.

History of the Horizon factory

Image caption Production at Imperial Tobacco's Horizon factory was consigned to the history books

Business founded in Nottingham by John Player, who was registered as a tobacconist in 1871

He became so successful that seven years later he bought a factory and began manufacturing handmade cigarettes

Another three factory blocks had been built in the Radford area of Nottingham by the 1880s

The current Horizon factory opened in 1972. Costing £14m, it was one of the most modern factories of the time

