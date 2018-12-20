Image caption The threatened judge said it was "very worrying" to think Paul Reece could one day be released

A prisoner who wrote to a judge threatening to kill him, have sex with his corpse and send his head to his wife has been told he is too dangerous to ever be released.

Paul Reece, also known as Ali Khan, was originally jailed for attempting to murder his own mother in 1996.

Since then he has repeatedly sent letters threatening to kill people, including police and his solicitors.

The 42-year-old is an inmate at Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire.

He was already serving what is known as an indeterminate sentence for public protection (IPP), which means he can only be released when the parole board considers it safe to do so.

Reece has now been given an extra seven-year prison sentence.

'Exceptionally dangerous'

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court by Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who stressed he does not know the judge who was threatened, either personally or professionally.

"I wish to make it plain that I regard you as an exceptionally dangerous man," Judge Richardson told Reece.

"I cannot envisage a situation where it will ever be safe to release you into the community, given your history and the fact that you continue to be an exceptionally dangerous man.

"I have every reason to believe that you will spend the rest of your life in prison."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Reece has repeatedly written to people from prison threatening to kill them

Reece pleaded guilty to making threats to kill at a previous hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

He was originally due to be sentenced on Tuesday and started swearing at Judge Richardson when he was told it would be delayed.

"There's no way I'm coming back to this court," he said.

"Deal with me today or you will be getting letters off me as well. Deal with me today or that's it."

Extra security staff were brought in to the court room when Reece was sentenced two days later.

An order was made which banned the judge who received the letters from being identified, along with the name of the crown court where he works.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Reece is a serving prisoner at Lowdham Grange

Laura Marshall, prosecuting, explained how Reece was able to write to the judge by abusing legal mail known as "rule 39 correspondence", which is not usually checked by prison staff as it may contain privileged information.

He wrote to the judge in April at his crown court address. The envelope contained four letters. Three of these contained threats and one contained a diagram of a letter bomb.

He also said he would bury the judge in Epping Forest, where he claimed he had already buried one body and "never been charged" for it.

"Once you've killed before it gets easy," he wrote.

In one of the letters he said he had stabbed a man to death in 1994 and got away with it.

He also claimed to have given a prisoner class A drugs so that they overdosed and died.

Miss Marshall did not say whether or not these claims were true.

Image caption Paul Reece was sentenced for his most recent offence at Sheffield Crown Court

She said prison staff are allowed to check rule 39 correspondence if it is thought to contain illicit material.

"Somewhat surprisingly, given the nature of the defendant's previous convictions, the prison authorities did not feel it necessary to monitor his mail," she said.

When the judge received the letters he feared Reece may be capable of carrying through his threats, given his previous conviction for attempted murder.

"I find it very worrying that one day Reece could be released," said the judge in his victim impact statement.

"They [the threats] have made me more conscious there could be many people out there who may feel a sense of grievance towards me."

Judge Richardson said all of Reece's correspondence should be checked by prison staff in future, and asked for his sentencing remarks to be sent to the prison.