Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede had knocked on a door pleading for help after he was stabbed

Five teenagers have been convicted for their part in the killing of a 17-year-old boy.

Lyrico Steede died five days after he was knifed in the chest, back and leg in Nottingham in February.

An 11-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard he was lured to a park by a 15-year-old girl before being chased and stabbed by four boys on a nearby road in the Bulwell area of the city.

The five defendants are due to be sentenced on 25 January.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Kasharn Campbell (left), Christian Jameson (centre) and Remmell Miller-Campbell chased Lyrico Steede before attacking him, a court heard

Kasharn Campbell, 19, of no fixed address, and 18-year-old Christian Jameson, from Kirkbride Court in Chilwell, were both found guilty of murder.

Remmell Miller-Campbell, 18, formerly of Sneinton Boulevard in Sneinton, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, while a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were also found guilty of manslaughter and not guilty of murder.

The trial had heard Lyrico, who was also known as Rico, was targeted by the group in an "orchestrated and planned" attack.

He had been lured into the park by the girl, who he had met on Instagram and Snapchat.

Image caption Prosecutors said Lyrico was chased from the park on Hempshill Lane to Stock Well where he was fatally stabbed

The four boys travelled in a taxi to the park, the trial heard, and chased him hundreds of yards before stabbing him.

After the stabbings Lyrico knocked on the door of a nearby home and told the woman who answered "I'm dying", leading to her calling 999.

All five had denied murder, with the girl saying she did not know the boys were intending to attack Lyrico.

She told the trial she was only meeting up with him to "smoke cannabis and get to know each other more".

In a statement read in court, Keishaye Steede, Lyrico's mother, said she had "never experienced such devastating pain", and called for knife crime to be "looked at on a larger scale".

Det Ch Insp Hayley Williams, from Nottinghamshire Police, said Lyrico was attacked after a "long-running feud" between a group of his friends and some of the defendants, adding Campbell "was clearly the ringleader".

"There are no winners in this case," she said.

"We need the help of the community, we need the help of the parents and partners, and we all need to work together to stop this from happening again."

