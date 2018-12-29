Image copyright Google Image caption Police made the discovery at an address on Croyden Road

Five people have been arrested after police discovered more than 1,000 litres of stolen fuel.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Clumber Road in West Bridgford, Nottingham, at about 22:15 GMT on Friday after men were seen moving barrels from one vehicle to another.

Four men and a boy aged 13 have been arrested on suspicion of fuel theft.

More than 1,000 litres of fuel and siphoning equipment were later recovered from an address in Radford.

All five people remain in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said.

