Image copyright Google Image caption Nottinghamshire police were called to Fenwick Close after reports of a group of men fighting

Three men have been arrested after reports of a machete fight on New Year's Day.

Nottinghamshire police were called to Fenwick Close in the Broxtowe area of Nottingham at about 02:15 GMT.

It followed reports of a brawl involving a machete and a metal pole, a police spokesman said.

Nobody was seriously hurt but three men aged 51, 23 and 21 are being held on suspicion of affray. A weapon was found in a nearby property, the force added.