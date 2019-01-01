Men arrested after Nottingham 'machete fight'
- 1 January 2019
Three men have been arrested after reports of a machete fight on New Year's Day.
Nottinghamshire police were called to Fenwick Close in the Broxtowe area of Nottingham at about 02:15 GMT.
It followed reports of a brawl involving a machete and a metal pole, a police spokesman said.
Nobody was seriously hurt but three men aged 51, 23 and 21 are being held on suspicion of affray. A weapon was found in a nearby property, the force added.