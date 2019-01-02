Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man and woman involved in the "isolated incident" are known to each other

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Nottingham.

Police were called to a property on Newquay Avenue, in the Bobbers Mill area of the city, shortly before 01:00 GMT.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said both people involved are known to each other.

"We're satisfied that this was an isolated incident [and] we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it," the force said in a statement.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.