Man arrested after woman stabbed in Nottingham
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Nottingham.
Police were called to a property on Newquay Avenue, in the Bobbers Mill area of the city, shortly before 01:00 GMT.
The woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said both people involved are known to each other.
"We're satisfied that this was an isolated incident [and] we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it," the force said in a statement.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.